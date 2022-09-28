Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after acquiring an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.20. 531,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,754. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $333.08 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.58.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

