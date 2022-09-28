Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $181.63

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $181.63 and last traded at $182.13, with a volume of 119991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $184.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

