Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.72. 37,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $180.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

