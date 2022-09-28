Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.12

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.12 and last traded at $79.95, with a volume of 36949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.