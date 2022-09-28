Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.17-$4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.07-$1.08 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,916. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.75. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $17,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

