Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.47.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 2,388,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,245. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 825.17, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,310,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,365,000 after purchasing an additional 644,727 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

