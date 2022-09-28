Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. 2,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vera Bradley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth about $2,926,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 36,713 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading

