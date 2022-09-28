Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Gap Down to $21.77

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.77, but opened at $21.11. Vera Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 19 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $413,844.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 1,630 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $30,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at $562,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 20,528 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $413,844.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,102 shares of company stock worth $2,228,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.