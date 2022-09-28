Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 2%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 68,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,888,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Veru from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Veru Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of -0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veru

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veru news, Director Mario Eisenberger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Veru by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

