Vesper Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,219.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vesper has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $71,219.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Vesper Profile
Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi.
Vesper Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.
