Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Via Renewables Price Performance
NASDAQ VIASP opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $26.46.
Via Renewables Company Profile
