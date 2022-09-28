Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ VIASP opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

