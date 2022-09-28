Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
