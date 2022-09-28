Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Down 0.3%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 153,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 35.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,338,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $986,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 794.7% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 176,424 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

