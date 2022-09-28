Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) vs. Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19% Osisko Gold Royalties -0.95% 0.94% 0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vista Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -4.77 Osisko Gold Royalties $178.40 million 10.12 -$18.79 million ($0.02) -489.76

Vista Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Gold Royalties. Osisko Gold Royalties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and Osisko Gold Royalties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.18%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Osisko Gold Royalties.

Summary

Vista Gold beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada. It is also involved in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. It primarily explores for precious metals, including gold, silver, diamond, and others. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

