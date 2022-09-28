VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) vs. Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Head to Head Comparison

Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Advaxis and VistaGen Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09% VistaGen Therapeutics -5,614.37% -88.13% -73.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of VistaGen Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis $3.24 million 1.15 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -20.60 VistaGen Therapeutics $1.11 million 31.01 -$47.76 million ($0.30) -0.55

This table compares Advaxis and VistaGen Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than VistaGen Therapeutics. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VistaGen Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advaxis and VistaGen Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A VistaGen Therapeutics 0 4 0 0 2.00

VistaGen Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,308.65%. Given VistaGen Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VistaGen Therapeutics is more favorable than Advaxis.

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advaxis beats VistaGen Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder. Its PH94B product candidature also has potential to treat a range of anxiety disorders, including adjustment disorder with anxiety, postpartum anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, preprocedural anxiety, and panic disorders. The company's CNS pipeline also comprises PH10, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase 2B clinical development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101, an oral N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, which is in development in combination with oral probenecid as a potential treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, MDD, neuropathic pain, and suicidal ideation. It has contract research and development agreement with Cato Research Ltd.; license agreement with Pherin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and license and collaboration agreement with EverInsight Therapeutics Inc. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

