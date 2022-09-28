Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.75

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 438815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

