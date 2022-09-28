VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Lowered by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VMware by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in VMware by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,863 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Price Performance

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.19. 32,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,326. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

