Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €26.70 to €18.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Voestalpine traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLPNY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Voestalpine Dividend Announcement

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, analysts expect that Voestalpine AG will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

