Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 23.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of IAE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,670. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.29%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

