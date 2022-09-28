VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.74. VTEX shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 991 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.
VTEX Trading Up 6.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
