VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.74. VTEX shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 991 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VTEX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

VTEX Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 41.0% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter worth about $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VTEX by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 1,468,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $8,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

