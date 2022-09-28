W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,242. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.40.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.