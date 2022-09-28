Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Short Interest Update

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 802.0% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 991,864 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the second quarter valued at $2,282,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 207.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WPCB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,186. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

