Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE WRE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Articles

