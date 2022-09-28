Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 177.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,374,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 117,148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 58.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 734,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 271,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

