Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.1% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.52. 1,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,495. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

