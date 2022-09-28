Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $162.58. 6,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.