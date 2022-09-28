Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $274.58

Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $274.58 and last traded at $274.58, with a volume of 13 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.58.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

About Watsco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

