WAX Price Reaches $0.0849 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $184.64 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.
WAX Profile
WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,938,391,355 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,303,727 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WAX Coin Trading
