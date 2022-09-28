Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 549 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 42,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 90,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.81.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,997,865.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,223,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $84.14. 100,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,478. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

