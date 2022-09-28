Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,050 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. 27,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,996. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $83.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.