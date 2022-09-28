Weaver Consulting Group Has $1.93 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $2.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 552,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

