Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 4,640 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 114,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,046. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.86 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51.

