Wedbush Increases Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $217.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $183.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $197.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $291.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 311,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,624,000 after acquiring an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,632,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

