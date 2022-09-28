Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $803,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,945,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 922,783 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EAD stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,444. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

