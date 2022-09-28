Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $40.87. 1,031,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,086,899. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

