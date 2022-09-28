WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 1,628 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $567,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,343,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 561,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,411. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61.

