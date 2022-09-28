WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.4% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 44.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $265.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.52.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

