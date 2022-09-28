WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $846,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 352.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.63. 5,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,525. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

