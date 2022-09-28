WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $7.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.04. 2,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,739. The company has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.35.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
