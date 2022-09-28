Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 76,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.53.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.