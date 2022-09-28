Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WEA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 76,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.53.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
