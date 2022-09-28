Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $4.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WRN opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

