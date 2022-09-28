WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.41

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 46848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O'neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of WestRock by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 827,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of WestRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,787,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,227,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

