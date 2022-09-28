Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Reduced by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 2.2% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.57 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

