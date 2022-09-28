White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,176.95

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,176.95, but opened at $1,258.00. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,258.00, with a volume of 5 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,211.30.

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

