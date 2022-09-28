Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0278 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of SPGYF stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGYF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

