WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0825 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $79.69 million and approximately $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 965,963,600 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

