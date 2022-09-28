Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Announces GBX 3.60 Dividend

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wickes Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at GBX 119.82 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 429.25. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 111.10 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 247.60 ($2.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £311.10 million and a P/E ratio of 619.00.

Get Wickes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 330 ($3.99).

Insider Buying and Selling at Wickes Group

Wickes Group Company Profile

In related news, insider David Wood bought 120,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £148,805.40 ($179,803.53).

(Get Rating)

Wickes Group plc operates as a retailer of home repair, maintenance, and improvement products and services in the United Kingdom. It supports customers home improvements plans through Local Trade, do-it-for-me (DIFM), and do-it-yourself (DIY) prepositions. The company's products portfolio includes kitchens, bathrooms, garden maintenance and decorating areas, building supplies, tools, timber and sheet materials, doors, windows, flooring and tiles, painting, lofty conversions, driveways, joinery and landscaping, and glazing categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.