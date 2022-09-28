Wincanton (LON:WIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $270.50

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 270.50 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 292.36 ($3.53), with a volume of 212542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292.50 ($3.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 353.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £364.11 million and a PE ratio of 771.05.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

