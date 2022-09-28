WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $76.73

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.73 and last traded at $76.91, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.47.

Get WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 98.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after buying an additional 329,394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after buying an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $9,108,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth about $7,366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $6,641,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.