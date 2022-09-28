Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 39,956 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Get Rating) by 270.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.77% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 117,269 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 119,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

JPEM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,513. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $59.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18.

